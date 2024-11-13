Kerala CM Unveils 'Swami Chatbot' Logo, AI Assistant To Guide Sabarimala Pilgrims

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the logo for 'Swami Chatbot,' an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to assist Sabarimala pilgrims. Developed by the Pathanamthitta district administration, this chatbot aims to improve the pilgrimage experience for devotees, offering support in six languages.

Accessible on smartphones, the Swami chatbot provides detailed information on pooja schedules and travel facilities, including railway and airport services, in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The chatbot was launched just two days before the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which kicks off with the 'Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam' on November 15.

The unveiling ceremony included Devaswom Special Secretary TV Anupama, Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty S Karthikeyan, and Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office described the chatbot as a tool for ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage for Ayyappa devotees, made possible with support from the Muthoot Group.

Chief Minister Vijayan shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing his pride in unveiling the logo for Swami Chatbot, a smart AI tool created by the Pathanamthitta administration to support Sabarimala pilgrims throughout their journey.