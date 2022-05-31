Kerala Couple Cancels Their Hajj Pilgrimage And Donates Land To Homeless

A Kerala couple was making plans to fulfil a long-held desire of travelling on the Hajj pilgrimage and were about to sell their land to earn finances for the journey when they changed their minds.

The pair made their decision after witnessing the misery of a neighbour who lived on rented property and struggled to cremate the remains of a family member. Haneefa, 57 years old and Jasmine, 48 years old, Aranmula natives who have been married for over 30 years, agreed to surrender their 28-cent ancestral land to the state government's flagship housing initiative for landless people, 'LIFE Mission.'

A person recently died in their neighborhood, he continued, and a community leader offered his four cents of land to that family for cremation and last rites. Haneefa stated that they chose to use the land to help the needy instead of going to Hajj after that happened.

Meanwhile, M V Govindan, the Minister of Local Self-Government, praised the couple's decision, calling it an example to others. Govindan went on to say that the couple was an inspiration for society's upward progress, which he believes should include everyone. He also stated that the land was given to Jasmine as part of the Left government's'manasodithiri mannu' initiative.

According to him, the Left government has handed over 2,95,006 dwellings to Life Mission beneficiaries thus far. Furthermore, 34,374 dwellings are now being built. There are also 27 home complexes in the works.