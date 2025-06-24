Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 473 Results – 1 Crore Winner!

The Kerala Lottery called Sthree Sakthi SS 473 was held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 at 3 PM. The first prize winner will get 1 crore rupees.

How to Check the Results

You can see the full list of winners on the official website or news websites. Many people win different prizes.

Prize Amounts in Sthree Sakthi SS 473:

1st Prize: 1 crore rupees

2nd Prize: 40 lakh rupees

3rd Prize: 25 lakh rupees

Consolation Prize: 5,000 rupees

4th Prize: 1 lakh rupees

5th Prize: 5,000 rupees

6th Prize: 1,000 rupees

7th Prize: 500 rupees

8th Prize: 100 rupees

Important Things to Know

Play the lottery carefully. Don’t play too much because it can be bad for you.

This is only to help you see the results. It is not asking you to play.

Always check the official website to be sure if your ticket has won.