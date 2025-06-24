Live
- AMMA decision to elect new team, not going to be an easy affair
- ‘Victory for India’: Muslim cleric praises Operation Sindhu amid Iran-Israel conflict escalation
- Middlesbrough appoint Rob Edwards as Carrick's replacement
- Pappu Yadav likens current political climate to ‘undeclared Emergency’
- Shruti Anand left bruised after action scenes in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani'
- Armaan Malik wins hearts with his dance moves in his latest number 'Baari Baari’
- Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Approves Key Initiatives
- Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals he’s ‘feeling bitter’ without sister Sara Ali Khan in London
- FTC Greenlights $13.5B Ad Merger with Clause Benefiting Elon Musk’s X
- Juicer Mistakes to Avoid for Best Performance and Longevity
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 473 Results – 1 Crore Winner!
The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 473 was drawn on 24 June 2025. The first prize is 1 crore rupees. Check the official website or news sites to see the full list of winners and prize amounts. Play lottery carefully and only for fun.
The Kerala Lottery called Sthree Sakthi SS 473 was held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 at 3 PM. The first prize winner will get 1 crore rupees.
How to Check the Results
You can see the full list of winners on the official website or news websites. Many people win different prizes.
Prize Amounts in Sthree Sakthi SS 473:
1st Prize: 1 crore rupees
2nd Prize: 40 lakh rupees
3rd Prize: 25 lakh rupees
Consolation Prize: 5,000 rupees
4th Prize: 1 lakh rupees
5th Prize: 5,000 rupees
6th Prize: 1,000 rupees
7th Prize: 500 rupees
8th Prize: 100 rupees
Important Things to Know
Play the lottery carefully. Don’t play too much because it can be bad for you.
This is only to help you see the results. It is not asking you to play.
Always check the official website to be sure if your ticket has won.