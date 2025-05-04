Kerala: Will not step down till LDF is ousted from power, says Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and senior leader K. Sudhakaran said on Sunday that he will not relinquish his post until the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is removed from power.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakaran, a former minister in the AK Antony-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, said, “I will step down as KPCC president only after we succeed in ousting the LDF government. This is my clear political stand, and I have already communicated it to the party leadership.”

His statement comes amid reports that the Congress high command is considering a leadership change ahead of the Nilambur by-election.

According to party insiders, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph are being considered as potential successors. However, Sudhakaran refrained from commenting on the possible candidates.

“I enjoy the full support of the people and Congress workers. At the same time, I am committed to accepting any decision made by the High Command,” he added.

Addressing speculation about his health, Sudhakaran dismissed the rumours outright. Citing his recent participation in public events across Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, he asserted, “I am perfectly healthy. The reports about my health issues are baseless.”

The KPCC chief also criticised sections of the media for allegedly spreading misinformation about both his health and the possibility of a leadership change.

He revealed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently met with him for discussions.

“If the leadership intended to remove me, they wouldn’t have invited me for talks. Rahul Gandhi even greeted me warmly with a hug. I am healthy and will continue to work for the party,” Sudhakaran said.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and MP Shashi Tharoor have publicly expressed their support for Sudhakaran, affirming that he should remain as Kerala Congress chief.

Meanwhile, posters mocking the potential KPCC candidates appeared in the Ernakulam district, reflecting discontent within certain party circles. Former KPCC president K. Muraleedharan also weighed in, stating there was no valid reason for Sudhakaran to step down at this juncture.