Kharge, Rahul condole demise of ex-Rajasthan LoP Rameshwar Dudi

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and several senior party leaders on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi.

In a post on X, Kharge described Dudi’s demise as “an irreparable loss” for the Congress.

“The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and former Member of Parliament, Rameshwar Dudi ji, is extremely heartbreaking. He was a leader deeply connected to the grassroots, who dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers and the public. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also mourned the senior leader's demise.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Rameshwar Dudi ji. While holding various positions, he always prioritised public service and remained closely connected with the people. His struggle for the rights of farmers and the underprivileged will always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family and supporters,” he said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed Dudi’s demise “deeply saddening and shocking".

Remembering him as a committed leader, Gehlot wrote: “He performed every responsibility with sincerity -- whether as MP, MLA, or Leader of the Opposition. Just days before his stroke, he met me, and we made the best possible arrangements for his treatment. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his family.”

Senior leader Sachin Pilot, recalling his long association with Dudi, called his political journey “truly inspiring".

"From student politics to becoming district head and later Leader of the Opposition, he played a key role in exposing the anti-people policies of the then BJP government. He was always a strong advocate for farmers and deeply connected to the grassroots,” Pilot said.

Rameshwar Dudi passed away in Bikaner on late Friday night after battling a prolonged illness. He had been in a coma for over two years.

A prominent Jat and farmer leader, Dudi was regarded as a towering figure in Rajasthan politics, admired for his grassroots connect, commitment to agrarian issues, and distinctive personal style.



