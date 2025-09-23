Live
- Glamorous festive look tips for navratri nights
- Students craft eco-friendly gombegalu for Navratri with rags and old clothes
- How online learning and educational games are reshaping education
- The universal expression beyond words
- From cotton fields to classroom
- Curriculum choices for students: Building skills, confidence and a future
- GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
Kharge, Rahul to attend CWC meet in Patna tomorrow
Highlights
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will be present at its working committee meeting here on...
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will be present at its working committee meeting here on September 24, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said on Monday. During a press conference here, Allavaru asserted that Congress was fighting "the second war of Independence" in Bihar, a reason why the meeting has been scheduled in the state. The Congress leader alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre was involved in "vote theft", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "like a student who does not study hard, but takes recourse to unfair means for doing well in examinations".
Next Story