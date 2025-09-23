Kharge, Rahul to attend CWC meet in Patna tomorrow

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will be present at its working committee meeting here on September 24, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said on Monday. During a press conference here, Allavaru asserted that Congress was fighting "the second war of Independence" in Bihar, a reason why the meeting has been scheduled in the state. The Congress leader alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre was involved in "vote theft", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "like a student who does not study hard, but takes recourse to unfair means for doing well in examinations".