Kharif crops' MSP rise in line with govt's many decisions for farmers' help: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the decision to raise the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops is in line with numerous measures taken by his government in the last nine years in the interest of farmers.

Following this, farmers will get remunerative prices for their produce and the efforts to diversify crops will also be strengthened, he said in a tweet.

In a bonanza for farmers, the government on Wednesday announced an increase of Rs 143 in the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,183 per quintal for this year, the second steepest increase in the last decade.

The highest increase in the paddy MSP in the last 10 years was by Rs 200 per quintal in 2018-19.

For 2023-24 kharif crops, the MSP has been increased in the range of 5.3 to 10.35 per cent, and in absolute terms it has been increased by Rs 128 to Rs 805 per quintal.