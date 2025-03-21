KIIT-DU, University of Tulsa sign MoU on dual degree prog

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT-DU on Wednesday signed an MoU with University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA to establish a dual degree programme in B.Tech Computer Science. The MoU was signed in the presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta marking a significant step towards international collaboration in higher education.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Saranjit Singh said this initiative introduces a unique 2+2 programme where students will spend two years at KIIT and two years at the University of Tulsa.

Upon completion, they will graduate with two degrees at the same level.

This programme is part of KIIT’s broader strategy to enhance the internationalisation of its educational offerings.

In addition to the dual degree programme, 40 students from various disciplines, including engineering and liberal studies, will participate in short courses at University of Tulsa during summer. This initiative aims to foster further collaboration in research, faculty exchanges and sabbaticals between the two institutions.

Vivian Wang, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Tulsa, said this collaboration would strengthen ties between India and the US. She said her previous visit to KIIT last year left a lasting impression regarding its commitment to providing quality education, particularly for tribal students.

Singh said University of Tulsa is known for its robust support for student placements, boasting a 100 per cent placement rate, which aligns with KIIT’s achievements in campus placements

.Samanta said this MoU opens up opportunities for KIIT students to experience education in an international context, thereby enriching their academic journey.

KIIT is a pioneer in building global academic networks as part its concerted effort towards internationalisation of its campus, collaborating with over 60 renowned institutions across the US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea,

Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia and Bangladesh.