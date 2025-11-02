KIIT to host conference on social chess

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology-Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in Goa to host the International Conference on Social and Educational Chess in January 2026.

This collaboration marks a proud moment for KIIT, KISS and Odisha, reflecting the growing trust of global sporting bodies in these institutions and their belief in the transformative power of education through sports. The KIIT and KISS have long been pioneers in promoting sportsmanship, discipline and excellence alongside academic achievement.

Over the years, KIIT has partnered with several international sports organisations, including FIVB (Volleyball), FIFA (Football) and various national federations to advance global standards in sports education and training. The partnership with FIDE, the world’s apex chess body, adds another golden chapter to this remarkable journey.

The KIIT and KISS Founder, Achyuta Samanta, said, “We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Ji, AICF president Nitin Narang Ji, and other dignitaries who graced the MoU signing ceremony. Their appreciation of KIIT & KISS’ vision of integrating education with sports and social transformation means a lot to us”.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to FIDE and AICF for their partnership in promoting chess as a tool for education, inclusion and empowerment and helping India emerge as a true leader in the global chess movement. He also thanked the Odisha Chess Association for its continuous support to KIIT and KISS in taking chess to new heights.