Large quantity of arms & ammo recovered from terrorists killed in Kupwara infiltration bid: Army
Srinagar: A large quantity of arms & ammunition was recovered from terrorists killed during a recent infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Kupwara district, the Army said on Monday.
Addressing a media conference, Brigadier N.L. Kulkarni, Commander of the 268 Brigade deployed in the Keran sector of Kupwara, said that the operation in which three terrorists were killed when an infiltration bid was foiled on the LoC, was a significant success.
The operation, which involved the Kupwara police also, successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt on the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara.
"The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles, four pistols, and six hand grenades. Additionally, Pakistani-marked cigarettes and food items were seized. The terrorists' intent was to disrupt peace in the Valley, but their efforts were effectively countered by the joint forces," the brigade commander said.
He laid emphasis on the importance of vigilance and cooperation among the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region. Security forces have been maintaining a high level of alertness to eradicate terrorism and its ecosystem from J&K.