Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC

Berhampur: Even as Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) experiences financial bankruptcy, it has reportedly spent crores, not on essential public services, but on cosmetic renovations of its own offices and official residences.

In a scathing observation, senior BJP leader and State Bar Council member Pitabas Panda questioned the ethics behind such spending, revealing data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

According to the information accessed, a staggering Rs 2.34 crore has been spent over the last five years on renovation, beautification and new construction of BeMC’s office premises and the official residence of the Municipal Commissioner. This includes Rs 11.89 lakh spent solely on the Commissioner’s government bungalow, where Rs 1.09 lakh went toward installing just one air conditioner and Rs 2.45 lakh was used to beautify the open land within the compound.

Even more astounding, the Municipal Office building itself underwent a makeover worth Rs 2.22 crore. Among the listed expenses: Rs 5.73 lakh for toilet renovation and Rs 20 lakh for a new conference hall. An additional Rs 4.08 lakh was spent on woodwork for the office.

These expenditures come at a time when the citizens of Berhampur are still deprived of basic civic amenities. Long-delayed infrastructure projects, like construction of a cow shelter at Hugulapata and development of Adua Bandha Park at Gosaninua Gaon, remain incomplete due to alleged shortage of funds.

Pitabas raised a serious question on the priorities of BeMC: “When the taxpayers of Berhampur are denied even the minimum civic benefits, is it justified to spend lakhs of rupees merely to beautify official buildings and residences?”

The revelations have sparked sharp criticism from local residents and civic activists alike, who see this as a classic case of misplaced priorities and fiscal mismanagement.

As Berhampur navigates economic adversity, this tale of extravagant bureaucracy has necessitated public scrutiny.