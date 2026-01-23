Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives arrested in Bihar

Patna: Patna Police on Friday arrested Parmanand Yadav alias Nepali, an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after an encounter. On the same day, district police also arrested three other operatives of the gang in connection with the case.

The three arrested associates have been identified as Neeraj Kumar alias Vicky, Chandan Kumar and Shivam Anand.

According to police, Neeraj Kumar was responsible for managing the gang’s accounts and financial transactions.

Patna City Superintendent of Police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, during a press conference on Friday, said three accused linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested on Thursday due to the efforts of the Beur SHO and his team.

Singh said police had received a tip-off on Thursday morning about the presence of four gang members in the Beur police station area, who were allegedly planning to execute a crime in Patna.

“There were four members of this gang planning to carry out a crime in Patna. We received a tip-off about their location in the Beur police station area on Thursday morning. When we conducted a raid, they fled from the spot,” Singh said.

He added that the main accused, Parmanand Yadav, escaped towards Jehanabad, while the remaining three accused hid within the Beur area.

“One team of Patna Police and the STF arrested Parmanand Yadav after an encounter, while the other three were arrested by the SHO of Beur police station,” Singh said.

The City SP said Parmanand Yadav has more than 20 serious criminal cases registered against him across various police stations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Based on information provided by the arrested accused, police recovered a country-made revolver, six live cartridges, Rs 40,000 in cash and 5,110 Nepalese rupees.

Passports were also recovered from their possession, indicating travel to Nepal and Malaysia, pointing towards the gang’s alleged international links.

Senior Patna police officials said special agencies and the STF would conduct detailed interrogation considering the gravity of the case. Investigators are probing the purpose of the gang’s presence in Patna, their intended target and their broader network.

A technical team has also been deployed to establish links between the arrested accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



