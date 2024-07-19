Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
Leopard near Maha mall
Highlights
Mumbai: A CCTV camera has captured a leopard roaming around a shopping mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra, sending the forest...
Mumbai: A CCTV camera has captured a leopard roaming around a shopping mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra, sending the forest authorities in a tizzy, officials said.
The CCTV footage, which went viral on Thursday, shows the feline wandering outside the main gate of Prozone Mall located in CIDCO N1 area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting the forest officials to launch a search operation.
However, the animal has not been traced so far, they said. The forest officials believe that this is the same leopard that was spotted in the residential areas of Ulka Nagari and Shambhunagar on July 15. The forest department had installed cages in a bid to capture the big cat.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS