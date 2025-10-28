LG orders arrests in acid attack case

New Delhi: LieutenantGovernor VK Saxena has expressed deep concern over the acid attack on a Delhi University student, describing it as a shocking and tragic incident. Taking serious note of the case, Saxena has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure the strictest possible action under the law.

In a statement issued by Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor instructed Police Commissioner Satish Golcha to carry out a thorough and speedy investigation. He emphasized that crimes of this nature cannot be tolerated in a civil society and that a prompt response is crucial to ensure justice for the victim.

Saxena also demanded a detailed report on the attack and sought an explanation on how the assailants managed to procure acid despite a citywide ban on its sale. His directive underscores growing concerns about loopholes in the enforcement of acid sale regulations. The LG has instructed police officials to probe this aspect comprehensively and to develop stronger mechanisms to curb the illegal sale of acid in the capital.

He further assured the victim and her family of full support from the administration, urging hospital authorities to provide the best possible medical care. The LG’s intervention comes amid renewed scrutiny over women’s safety in Delhi, placing added pressure on law enforcement agencies to deliver swift results.

The incident once again highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of existing laws. In the landmark case of Laxmi vs. Union of India and Others, the Supreme Court had directed both central and state governments to regulate acid sales and prevent such attacks. Following the ruling, the Delhi government empowered local Deputy District Magistrates to impose fines of up to ₹50,000 on those violating acid sale restrictions.