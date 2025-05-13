LG slams AAP govt for ignoring solar energy tips

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, on Monday, criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring his suggestions in the past for expanding the solar energy footprint of the state Assembly.

“I guess this auspicious and historic task was destined to be done by Speaker Vijender Gupta as my earlier suggestion for installing a bigger solar plant in the Assembly were not taken seriously,” said L-G Saxena, addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for 500 KW solar energy plant at the Delhi Assembly.

He added that the message being sent out on Monday from the Assembly premises is that the Delhi government is serious about the adoption of solar energy.

“Vision and resolve are the key to converting challenges into opportunities,” he said, pointing to the Delhi government’s commitment to give the best services to people.