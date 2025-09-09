Liver retrieved from brain-dead patient at SUM Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The liver of a 52-year-old brain-dead patient was retrieved at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here and sent to another city-based hospital for transplantation into an ailing patient on Monday. The organ was harvested from Hulas Dihudi, an accident victim and security guard, who sustained severe brain injuries after being hit by a bike while walking on the road at Chhatabar on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on August 31. He was rushed to IMS and SUM Hospital and placed on ventilator support. “He had suffered traumatic brain injury and his condition did not improve despite being given the required treatment,” said Dr Pusparaj Samantasinghar, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

The patient was declared brain dead on Monday following which the family members decided to donate the organs which could save lives of others.

The hospital authorities got in touch with State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and also National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) to facilitate organ retrieval and subsequent transplantation. This is the fourth cadaver organ retrieval carried out at SUM Hospital for transplantation into other patients, Dr Samantasinghar said.