Lockdown: Centre To Run More Special Trains For Stranded Migrant Workers

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to run more special trains to transport stranded workers, students and pilgrims back to their home states, in the days to come. The starting of 'Shramik Special' trains by the Railways on Friday with 5 trains, comes a day after a special point-to-point train left Lingampally Station in Hyderabad for Jharkhand carrying 1200 migrant workers.

Three special trains are set to run from Kerala to Bihar and Odisha, and two from Chennai on Saturday, media reports stated. Several states are reported to have requested the railways to transport migrant workers, students and pilgrims back to their native states. Buses are also being used to transport stranded people.

In the special trains, 54 passengers are being permitted instead of the usual 72, following the norms of social distancing. Each train has 24 coaches and has the capacity to ferry around 1000-1200 passengers.

In compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, states have appointed nodal officers for coordination. Nominated individuals, registered and identified by the state governments are allowed on to the trains. No tickets are sold. The state governments in question, coordinate and pay the fare of a sleeper class ticket plus Rs.50 per passenger. This includes complimentary meals and drinking water during the journey.

Passengers will be screened at departure points and will be sent to home quarantine on arrival. They will be sent to an isolation facility if they require monitoring and surveillance.