Lok Sabha Polls: 'Myth vs Reality Register'

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday launched a "Myth vs Reality Register" to combat misinformation during the Lok Sabha polls. This initiative aims to provide voters with accurate information and debunk fake news.

The microsite, inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will be regularly updated with the latest debunked fake news and common queries. The 'Myth vs Reality Register' is accessible to the public through the Election Commission's official website.

This move comes in response to the increasing spread of false narratives and aims to ensure voters have access to verified information throughout the electoral process. The introduction of the 'Myth vs Reality Register' marks a significant milestone in the ECI's ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation, it added.

On March 16, the CEC while addressing a press conference regarding the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections had identified misinformation as one of the challenges along with money, muscle and MCC violations for electoral integrity.



“With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives becoming a growing concern in many democracies globally, this innovative and proactive initiative by ECI is an effort to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process,” the Commission said.

The ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions, it added.

It has been designed in a user-friendly format broadly covering areas of myths and misinformation around EVM/VVPAT, Electoral Roll/Voter Services, Conduct of Elections and others.

This register provides already busted election related fake information, probable myths circulating around on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections for all stakeholders. The register will be updated on a regular basis.