LoP Satheesan raises questions on Sabarimala gold plating; former CPI-M TDB president also joins

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idol at the Sabarimala temple, questioning the handling of the sacred asset.

“The gold plating done in 1999 had a warranty of 40 years, yet it is surprising why it was sent again while the warranty was still valid,” Satheesan asked.

He noted that the weight of the gold sent for plating was 42 kilograms, but when it returned, four kilograms were missing.

“Why was no inspection done when it came back?” he asked.

Satheesan also questioned the role of Unnikrishna Potty and remarked, “It’s strange that those who stole gold were seen holding the Global Ayyappa meeting.”

Amid the controversy, former Travancore Devaswom Board (the body that runs the temple affairs), president A. Padmakumar also a top CPI-M leader on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into administrative decisions taken during the previous years.

Padmakumar questioned whether all approvals and actions were carried out according to the Devaswom Manual.

He specifically cited the installation of a folding roof above the 18th step, asking under whose tenure it was placed.

“During my term, it was removed after being found unnecessary,” he said.

He also urged scrutiny of foreign trips undertaken by Travancore Devaswom Board officials, stressing that any lapses during his own tenure or earlier periods should be examined.

Padmakumar called for the probe to include matters before 2019 and go back as far as 1998, referencing the gold-plating sponsorship under Vijay Mallya.

He emphasised transparency and accountability in the temple's administration and demanded that all alleged irregularities be investigated.

Meanwhile, Ananthagopan another top CPI-M leader who succeeded Padmakumar said there was no harm in moving forward with a probe, reflecting a cooperative stance towards transparency.

All these fresh statements have come two days after the Kerala High Court on Monday directed a detailed investigation into the gold plating controversy, emphasising rigorous scrutiny and confidentiality.

The court instructed the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board to hold the probe, with a retired district judge, leading the enquiry.

The investigation will include verification of items in the strong room, examination of the Thiruvabharanam register, and reporting of any lapses by officials.

The court highlighted discrepancies in the gold-coated plate’s weight, particularly the nearly four-kilogram loss when it returned and stressed the need for proper record-keeping.

Joining in the issue was senior CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan who defended the Board saying that the Sabarimala meeting held last month should be seen as part of raising the temple’s global stature.

Comparing the efforts to those in Mecca and Madina, he noted that attracting devotees from far and wide also brings revenue, highlighting the broader economic and cultural context of temple management.



