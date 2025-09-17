Love swaps shake up two families in Bareilly

Bareilly: In a turn of events that could rival the plot of a television drama, a man from Bareilly district eloped with his sister-in-law, only for his brother-in-law to run away with the man’s sister the very next day.

Police on Tuesday said no legal action was taken as both families reached a mutual settlement amicably. They said the unusual chain of events unfolded last month in Kamalupur village under Deoranian police station limits. Keshav Kumar (28), married for six years and a father of two, fled on August 23 with his 19-year-old sister-in-law Kalpana.

A day later, his wife’s brother, Ravindra (22) quietly left home with Keshav’s 19-year-old sister. The back-to-back elopements left both families shocked and triggered a complaint with Nawabganj police.

“We traced the couples on September 14 and 15,” Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava said, adding that the families later met at the station to resolve the matter.