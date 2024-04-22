Live
Just In
LS polls: Akali Dal extends support to INLD in Haryana
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced support for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidates in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s Haryana unit, which was presided over by senior SAD leader and party’s Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar.
SAD Haryana unit President Sharanjit Singh Sotha was also present on the occasion.
INLD General Secretary Abhey Chautala also joined the meeting held at the SAD’s head office here and thanked the Haryana unit’s decision to extend support to his party in the parliamentary elections.
He said the INLD and the SAD were traditional alliance partners and their unity in the forthcoming elections would help the INLD to emerge victorious. He also highlighted how an effort was on to marginalise and even finish off regional parties.
"Only regional parties can fulfil the aspirations of people of the region and I am confident with the INLD and SAD joining hands the aspirations of the people of Haryana will be fulfilled."
Bhundar said that "the party has taken feedback from its cadre in Haryana and there is an overwhelming view that SAD should support the INLD which alone stands in support of the farmers, khet mazdoor as well as the poor and downtrodden".
He said the party would soon depute its Haryana team in the field and give them specific duties to support the INLD.
Haryana will go to the polls for its 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 25.