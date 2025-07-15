M Karunanidhi's statue defaced in Tamil Nadu's Salem, probe launched

Chennai: Miscreants defaced a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi by splashing black paint on it in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, triggering widespread condemnation and unrest among locals and political cadres.

The incident came to light early in the morning when passersby noticed the 16-foot-tall bronze statue, located prominently in front of Anna Park in the city, had been defaced.

Black paint was found splattered on the statue's chest and legs, suggesting that the act was carried out during the night or in the early hours of Tuesday.

As news of the desecration spread, DMK party members and supporters gathered near the statue in large numbers and staged a protest demanding swift action against those responsible.

Local police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Senior officers visited the spot, assessed the damage, and assured the crowd that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

Based on preliminary findings, police believe the act was intentional and meant to provoke political tensions. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinised to identify the culprits.

Officials said that multiple teams have been formed to trace those involved and ascertain the motive behind the act.

The desecration of Karunanidhi's statue, a figure revered by many for his decades-long service to the state and his role in shaping Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political movement, has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders across the spectrum.

DMK leaders strongly condemned the incident, calling it an insult not only to the party but to Tamil Nadu's political legacy.

In response, police have stepped up security around statues of political leaders across the city to prevent any retaliatory acts or further unrest.

The defaced statue has since been cleaned, and local authorities have initiated steps to restore it fully.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace.



