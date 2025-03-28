Madarkhan Ilyas Khan unanimously elected as ZP co-opted member

Kurnool: Madar khan Ilyas Khan has been unanimously elected as the co-opted member of Zilla Parishad, announced election presiding officer and district Collector P Ranjit Basha.

On Thursday, nomination process for the election of ZP co-opted member was conducted at district parishad CEO chamber. The election presiding officer and Collector received nomination papers from Madarkhan Ilyas Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as per the directives of State Election Commission, a notification was issued to elect co-opted member of Zilla Parishad.

According to schedule, nominations were to be submitted before 10 am on Thursday and only one nomination was received by the deadline.

Upon scrutiny, nomination was declared valid. Since there was no competition, Madarkhan Ilyas Khan was officially declared elected.

Following the announcement, the Election Presiding Officer handed over the declaration form to Madarkhan Ilyas Khan and administered oath of office.

ZP CEO Nasar Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.