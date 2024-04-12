Live
- ‘War 2’ update: NTR-Hrithik set to mesmerise audience in a high-octane dance number!
- Superstar Mahesh Babu unveils Kartikeya’s next film ‘Baje Vaayu Vegam’
- Salman Khan Announces New Movie "Sikandar" for Next Eid
- IPL 2024: 'He is surely in a different league right now', Zaheer hails Bumrah
- Darivit murder case: Calcutta HC asks top Bengal bureaucrats & cop to appear in court
- WhatsApp testing Meta AI chatbot in India, other markets
- Fahadh Fazil’s Aavesham Takes Theatres by Storm with Positive Buzz, OTT Rights Secured by Amazon Prime Video
- Jana Sena-BJP leaders meet Chandrababu to discuss on combined manifesto and poll campaign
- Mafia Atiq Ahmed's benami property unearthed, four booked
- Pics: Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse of European Vacation with Family
Just In
Mafia Atiq Ahmed's benami property unearthed, four booked
Highlights
The Prayagraj police have filed a case against four aides of slain mafia Atiq Ahmed for allegedly pressurising a fourth-class worker, in whose name Atiq had purchased property worth crores of rupees, to transfer the property.
Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have filed a case against four aides of slain mafia Atiq Ahmed for allegedly pressurising a fourth-class worker, in whose name Atiq had purchased property worth crores of rupees, to transfer the property.
The police have booked the four, namely, Javed Khan, Kamran Khan, Faraz Ahmed Khan and Shahnaz Khan.
Atiq had reportedly purchased benami properties worth crores of rupees in the name of Shyamji Saroj, a Nawabganj resident, who used to work for the mafia don.
The property is recorded in revenue records and the four accused were forcing Shyamji Saroj to transfer the property in their names.
The victim complained to the police after which action was initiated.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS