Maha govt to fill 10,000 posts on compassionate grounds

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in a serious bid to push the ongoing administrative reforms drive, will fill 10,000 vacancies on compassionate grounds across various departments. This aims to further improve the administration and provide a much-needed relief to the families of deceased workers.

In addition, around 7,000 clerical posts will be filled under this initiative, alongside other vacancies in categories C and D across state departments.

“We are rewriting the way government departments work — from recruitment to retirement. This effort marks a complete transformation in administrative functioning and makes the process clean, open and transparent,” added the official.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all departments to complete the documentation process of selected candidates, including submission of character certificates and inter-departmental clearances, by September 15.

District Collectors have been asked to ensure there is no waiting list and to finalise recruitment of clerks within the next two months, the official said.

According to the official, the recruitment covers a wide spectrum of departments, including Panchayat Raj, Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations, rural development and urban development bodies. The initiative also seeks to clear backlogs of the past five to seven years, while reviewing and amending government resolutions issued over the past two decades.

The official further said that the earlier process faced hurdles as departments functioned in silos, leading to mismatches where some had surplus staff and others faced vacancies.

“Now, all data on vacancies and surplus staff will be uploaded on a single government dashboard. For the first time, every department will have a clear picture of manpower requirements and waiting lists,” added the official.

The government has also studied administrative reforms implemented in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar and Gujarat to design the new framework.

“We are creating a new foundation for the state administration that is dynamic, efficient and technology-driven. Our aim is to build a responsive system where officials are well-versed with modern tools and processes,” said the official.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government’s vision was to build a governance system that functions like an institution, where efficiency and continuity are driven by the system itself, not dependent on individual officers.

He further added that the government is focussing on standardising administrative processes. “This means adopting common practices and minimising unnecessary steps. It will reduce documentation requirements and improve overall efficiency,” he added.

CM Fadnavis in his reply to a debate in the state legislature during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, had announced that the government will undertake a mega recruitment drive after completing a 150-day programme aimed at cadre restructuring, updating recruitment rules and finalising compassionate appointments.

He added that all departments have been directed to complete internal reforms before finalising vacancy figures.

“The government has already filled over one lakh posts as part of the previously announced recruitment on 75,000 positions. We will not hold back on recruitment where needed,” he said.