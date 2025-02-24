Live
Maha Kumbh a unique confluence of faith: Majhi
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the Maha Kumbh is a confluence of faith, tradition and divinity. Majhi accompanied by his wife, Puri MP Sambit Patra and State Advocate General Pitambar Acharya visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip at ‘Triveni Sangam’ on Sunday.
“It is an extraordinary privilege and a deeply spiritual experience to witness the sacred Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. It is a confluence of faith, tradition and divinity,” Majhi was quoted in a press release issued by the CMO. The Chief Minister said the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam symbolises the purification of the soul, unity of humanity, and the eternal flow of wisdom and devotion. Describing the event as a reflection of our cultural ethos, Majhi said, “As crores of devotees from across the nation and beyond gather here with immense faith, the atmosphere becomes a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos. The spirit of devotion, discipline, and harmony seen during this grand congregation is truly inspiring.”
Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing the spirit of India and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his committed excellence to make it a grand success with exemplary success.
Majhi spoke to Yogi Adityanath over the telephone and expressed his thanks for the wonderful arrangements at Maha Kumbh.