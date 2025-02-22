Maha Kumbh is proof of Sanatan’s eternality: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mahakumbh Nagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his family took a dip of faith at the Triveni Sangam in Teerthraj Prayagraj on Friday.

The Assam CM said Maha Kumbh 2025 reflects the epitome of the greatest expression of Indian culture and the Sanatan tradition.

Sarma called this spiritual experience unforgettable and expressed his gratitude to God for the privilege of participating in the Kumbh. During his visit to the Maha Kumbh, he praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the efficient management of the event. "I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire administration. Under their leadership, Maha Kumbh 2025 has become historic and divine," he stated. He also emphasised that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's civilisation and culture are being expressed grandly. Sarma shared that the Triveni Sangam is not only a confluence of rivers but also a significant meeting point of faith, spirituality, and the heritage of millions of Sanatanis.

He said that as long as the sun and moon exist, Sanatan Dharma will endure. He referred to the Maha Kumbh as a divine bridge between mankind and Mahadev, noting that it is more than just a religious event; it symbolises the immortality of Indian culture. This occasion demonstrates that Sanatan is not only a reflection of the past but also alive in the present and future.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is a grand showcase of India's spiritual and cultural strength. Sarma remarked that this event was showcased to introduce the world to the glorious essence of Indian civilisation. It further strengthens the Sanatan tradition and establishes India as a global spiritual centre.