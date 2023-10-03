Live
- Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th
- 107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report
- Lightning may not strike on Venus as previously thought: Study
- Vedanta split does not address debt: CreditSights
- A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur
- Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
- Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
- What happened on October 4 in History
- Dengue alarm in Bengal, PIL at Calcutta HC seeking court intervention
Just In
Maha largesse: Diwali festive kit for Rs 100 for ration-card holders
Spelling cheers to the poor in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to give a Diwali gift food kit of Rs 100 to different categories of ration-cardholders with additional items included this year, an official said.
Mumbai: Spelling cheers to the poor in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to give a Diwali gift food kit of Rs 100 to different categories of ration-cardholders with additional items included this year, an official said.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who presided, said that the kit will include items like 500 gms each of Rava, Maida, Poha and Chanadal, plus 1 kg each of Sugar and Cooking Oil.
The previous kit comprised 1 kg each of Rava, Chanadal, Sugar and Cooking Oil, which has been enhanced by two items of Maida and Poha.
This will benefit 1.67 crore under the Antyodaya Food Yojana and Preferential Family Ration Card holders, Orange Ration Card holders, including those from the farmers suicide hit 14 districts of the state who are in the BPL category.
The distribution of these special Rs 100 festival kits will start from October 25 and will continue till November 30 and an expenditure of Rs 530.19 crore was also sanctioned for the scheme.