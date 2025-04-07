Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur

The Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ‘District Guardian Minister’ Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said that the Khultabad, where Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb is situated, will be renamed as Ratnapur.

“Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was earlier known as Khadki. Over time, its name was changed to Aurangabad. Similarly, the name of Khultabad was previously Ratnapur. Over time, it became Khultabad. The MahaYuti government is undertaking the process of changing the names. The name of Khultabad should be Ratnapur as it was earlier. The name of Aurangabad has been changed. Similarly, Khultabad should be changed,” the Minister said.

He alleged that among the various deeds of Aurangzeb, he also changed the names of many cities.

“Osmanabad (now renamed as Dharashiv) and Ahmednagar (now Ahilyanagar) were also included in it. All the names of cities and places in our state that have the word ‘Baad-Baad’ (for example: Daulatabad) in their names will be changed,” he said.

Shirsat’s strong pitch to change the name of Khultabad to Ratnapur comes days after the controversy over the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

The Bajarang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests for the same, and thereafter the riots took place in Nagpur.

A large number of legislators from the MahaYuti alliance, especially from the BJP and Shiv Sena, are strongly demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently clarified that the tomb is protected by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and therefore it cannot be removed.

However, he added that Aurangzeb will not be glorified.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that Aurangzeb’s tomb is a “stain” on Maharashtra, adding that the clamour of its removal reflects the people’s sentiments.

“Aurangzeb came to destroy Maharashtra. A true Muslim of our country would never glorify Aurangzeb, but does the opposition consider him their relative? Those who glorify Aurangzeb should be ashamed,” claimed the Deputy Chief Minister.

The veteran RSS leader and its former General Secretary Bhayyaji Joshi observed that the controversy over Aurangzeb’s tomb is unnecessary.

“He (Aurangzeb) died here and his grave was built. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had set an example by building Afzal Khan’s grave. This shows India’s generosity and inclusiveness. The grave will remain and anyone who wants to see it can visit it,” he added.