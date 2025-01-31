Maha records second suspected GBS death

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded the second suspected fatality of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) with the death of a 56-year-old woman on Sinhagad Road in Pune.

The woman diedfollowing respiratory failure with sepsis and was suffering from oral cancer.

The total number of GBS cases in the state has risen to 127. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation sources, the woman, who complained of weakness, was admitted to a local hospital on January 15 before being referred to Sassoon General Hospital.

Earlier, on January 25, a 40-year-old man, residing in Pune’s Dhayari area, died in Solapur. The doctors sent the report for further analysis to ascertain whether it was due to GBS.

The Public Health Department said that of the 127 suspected cases, 72 are diagnosed with GBS.

Of these, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 13, newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation area (73), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (13) and nine each from Pune rural and other districts. Of these 20 are currently on ventilator.

The state government has appealed to the citizens not to panic while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the administration to make special arrangements in government hospitals to treat patients.

The Chief Minister has instructed that special arrangements should be made in government hospitals to ensure that patients get proper treatment. The treatment for this disease is included in the state health insurance scheme ‘Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana’.

“If any further procedures are required, they should be done by the Public Health Department,” CM Fadnavis said.