Maha woman doctor's suicide: NCP(SP) MP Sule urges CM Fadnavis not to give anyone clean chit before probe

Beed: (SP) working president and party MP Supriya Sule on Monday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to give anyone a clean chit in the case relating to the suicide by a woman doctor from Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara.

She demanded justice for the victim keeping the politics aside. Sule was speaking to reporters after meeting the victim’s family in Beed.

Sule asked how the CDR report was leaked to certain people?

“There were accusations and counter-accusations based on it. Where did this dirty politics start in Maharashtra? I wonder. Let there be an investigation. Why are they in a hurry? There should be a transparent investigation in this case. Whoever is a criminal, whoever he is, must be punished. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should not give a clean chit to anyone before the investigation. The Chief Minister is in a responsible position. He should stop those who are defaming the character of the victim woman,” she said.

“It is very shocking that insensitive statements are being made by the government in this case, which are unfortunate and disturbing. She was a talented woman of Maharashtra and she must get justice. Although the feeling of suppressing this case has come to the minds of the people, we will not remain silent until the family gets justice,” she warned.

“I am grateful to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his words regarding the formation of an SIT in the Phaltan doctor woman suicide case. But when I saw the order, I realized that it was not a complete SIT. Therefore, I request the Chief Minister with folded hands to accept the family's demand for an SIT with the appointment of its members. A retired Chief Justice should be included in that SIT and it is the moral responsibility of all of us to provide justice to the victim's family in a completely transparent manner, without any political interference,” said Sule.

Sule said that the party MP from Beed Bajrang Sonawane will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and tell him the truth about the matter. “I request both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state not to come under any political pressure. Justice should be given to the daughter of Maharashtra. We are with the victim’s family. There should be no political pressure in such cases, whoever committed the crime should be punished,” she noted.

“To ensure justice for the daughter of Maharashtra, we stand firmly with the family with all our might. If anyone is trying to protect those who have wronged the daughter of Maharashtra, we will not forgive them,” she assured.