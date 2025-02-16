Mahakumbh: A symbol of India’s spiritual faith, says LS Speaker

Mahakumbhnagar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Mahakumbh and took a holy dip after bathing in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam, at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and invisible Saraswati, wishing for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country.

Speaking to the media, Om Birla stated that Mahakumbh represents India’s spiritual tradition and celebration of our ancient culture and religion. He emphasised the presence of saints, their teachings, and the deep devotion displayed by the countless devotees participating in this event.

He hoped that the blessings of Ganga would touch everyone’s life, bringing prosperity. Highlighting the significance of Mahakumbh, he noted its references in the Vedas and Puranas, describing it as a symbol of equality and harmony, where people rise above caste and religion to take a dip together in the confluence of faith.

He explained that Mahakumbh not only awakens inner energy and consciousness but also purifies the soul and mind. Birla called faith the

greatest strength in life and explained that this festival provides an opportunity for social and spiritual harmony that transcends politics.

He observed that millions of devotees travel from villages and cities across India to attend this grand event, showcasing its vastness and sanctity.

Emphasising his belief in Mahakumbh is that the festival offers spiritual peace and fosters connections among people within society. He regarded the gathering of devotees as a remarkable representation of India’s rich cultural heritage.