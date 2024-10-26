Maharaja Hari Singh’s legacy for unity etched in history: Kavinder Gupta on J&K Accession Day

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday honoured Maharaja Hari Singh's contributions to India's unity and integrity on Vilay Divas (Accession Day).

He stated, "October 26 is being celebrated as Vilay Divas and events are being held across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate this occasion."

At the BJP's offices, tributes were paid to Maharaja Hari Singh, "whose actions were pivotal in making this integration possible. His contributions to India's unity and integrity have been etched in history, especially when some political leaders of that time made mistakes that almost led to Kashmir's separation," said the former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K.

The BJP leader further stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India, a fact recognised by India’s Parliament.

He expressed optimism that the day was not far when PoK would reunite with India. He added that people in PoK were observing the developments in Kashmir and increasingly wished to join this growth, evidenced by ongoing movements in the region.

Referring to the events of post-August 5, 2019, the BJP leader emphasised that the movement started by Syama Prasad Mookerjee for “One Constitution, One Flag, One Head” has now come to fruition.

He stated, "This is our victory, and that’s why we are celebrating this day with joy.”

Regarding the restoration of statehood, he noted that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already committed to restoring it at an appropriate time. He urged those demanding it to understand the current situation and the path forward.

Vilay Divas, also known as Accession Day, is celebrated on October 26 to commemorate the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, which marked the region's joining of India.



