Maharashtra Assembly Session Opens With Opposition Boycott Over EVM Controversy

Opposition parties boycott special Assembly session amid protests over alleged EVM manipulation in Markatwadi village, as ruling coalition dismisses electoral malpractice claims.

The Maharashtra Assembly's special session commenced amid controversy as opposition members boycotted proceedings, centering their protests around alleged electoral irregularities in Markatwadi village of Solapur district's Malshiras constituency.

The controversy escalated when Markatwadi residents' planned mock poll using ballot papers on December 3 was halted after local police filed charges against approximately 200 individuals for violating prohibitory orders. Opposition leaders, particularly from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have seized upon this incident to challenge the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Uttamrao Jankar, representing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, strongly criticized the electoral process, while MVA member Aditya Thackeray questioned the legitimacy of the election results, suggesting they reflected EVM manipulation rather than genuine public opinion.

The opposition has launched a series of symbolic protests, including offering Markatwadi's soil at Chaityabhoomi during Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary observations. Plans are underway for senior opposition figures, including Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi, to visit the village and lead demonstrations.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar countered these allegations, pointing out the opposition's selective acceptance of EVM results, noting they raised no objections when the MVA secured 31 Lok Sabha seats. The session proceeded with oath-taking ceremonies for 173 newly elected members, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies, while 115 opposition MLAs have yet to be sworn in.

The ongoing dispute highlights deeper political tensions in Maharashtra, as the opposition maintains its stance against EVMs while the ruling coalition dismisses claims of electoral manipulation.