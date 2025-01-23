Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Discusses Investment and Law Enforcement At Davos

He emphasized healthy competition among states for economic growth and highlighted Maharashtra's success in securing record investments while addressing concerns about Mumbai's safety.

In an interview with India Today News Director Rahul Kanwal during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed various topics, including inter-state competition for investments, Maharashtra's investment achievements, and recent law and order concerns in Mumbai.

Fadnavis emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "cooperative and competitive federalism," asserting that healthy competition among states is essential for India's economic growth. He stated, “The PM's 'Team India' dream comprises both 'Cooperative Federalism' and 'Competitive Federalism'. A healthy competition between the states in Davos will enable the country to grow.”

He highlighted Maharashtra's leadership in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), noting that the state secured a record ₹15.7 lakh crore in Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at this year's summit, with 98% of these investments coming as FDI. Fadnavis described Davos as a vital platform for facilitating agreements between Indian companies and their foreign partners.

When questioned about converting MoUs into actual investments, he pointed out that Maharashtra has a significantly higher success rate compared to other states, achieving 65-70% conversion rates. Addressing law enforcement issues in Mumbai, Fadnavis defended the city's safety record and assured that authorities are taking illegal immigration seriously following a recent incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan.

Regarding the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, he confirmed that the Mahayuti alliance would contest together. Fadnavis reiterated his commitment to transparent governance, job creation, infrastructure development, and making Maharashtra drought-free. When asked about his potential candidacy for prime minister, he humbly stated he views himself as part of the next generation of BJP leaders focused on his responsibilities in Maharashtra.