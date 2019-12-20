Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Maintain peace, no citizen will be thrown out: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maintain peace, no citizen will be thrown out: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Highlights

The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens.

NAGPUR: Against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that no citizen of the state should fear eviction.

Peace should be maintained in the state, he said in the Legislative Assembly here.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens.

"The state government will not allow violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion," Thackeray said.

"Those who want to protest, they can give a memorandum to the authorities and should do it in a peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said.

"There should not be any incident which will be a blot on the state," he said.

Later, talking to reporters, the CM said there was a lot of unrest and misunderstanding over the CAA and NRC.

"Protest marches are being taken out, there is violence. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutional validity of the act," he said.

"I appeal citizens to maintain peace and calm," he added.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top