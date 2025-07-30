Live
Majhi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the State and said the situation is fully under control. The Chief Minister conducted the survey of submerged villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts.
"The flood situation is completely under control and directions have been given to start post-flood activities. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages under eight blocks of three districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur - have been hit by the floods," Majhi said. About 5,869 people from low-lying areas were evacuated, he said, adding that free kitchens are currently providing two meals a day for 10,000 people.
The Chief Minister said water levels in Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers are now flowing below the danger mark.