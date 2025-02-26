Live
Majhi proposes Odisha Bhawan in Ayodhya
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has proposed to set up an Odisha Bhawan in Ayodhya as a large number of people visit the place seeking Lord Ram Lalla’s blessings
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has proposed to set up an Odisha Bhawan in Ayodhya as a large number of people visit the place seeking Lord Ram Lalla’s blessings. During his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, he took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and had ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram Lal-la at Ayodhya on Sunday.
“A number of people from Odisha visit Ayodhya for ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram Lalla. I think an Odisha Bhawan should be built in Ayodhya for the Odia peo-ple. I will take up the matter with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ad-ityanath and request him for land in Ayodhya,” Majhi said in a post on X. Ac-companied by his wife, an Odisha minister and an MLA, Majhi also visited Dhamek Stupa at Sarnath on Monday.
“It is an honour to visit Sarnath, a place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, a message of peace, wisdom and enlightenment.
I am deeply moved by the efforts made to preserve and showcase this heritage, signifying our timeless values of compassion and knowledge, to visitors from around the world. My heartfelt gratitude to the people who have been instrumental in maintaining this historic site,” Majhi said in another post.
The Chief Minister also visited Kashi-Viswanath Temple in Varanasi and of-fered prayer. He also attended the closing
ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sanga-mam at Kashi. “The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not just an event — it is a bridge between the North and South, a celebration of shared traditions and cultural harmony. It reminds us that while our languages, customs and prac-tices may differ, our core values of love, respect and spirituality remain the same. This cultural integration is what makes India a truly unique and vi-brant nation,” Majhi was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.