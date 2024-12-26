Majhi slams Cong over politicising Shah’s statement on Ambedkar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lashed out at Congress for politicising the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar during a recent speech in Par-liament. He condemned the Congress for distorting Shah’s statement for political purposes.

“If we look back into history, we realise that the Congress party and its leaders, even Jawaharlal Neh-ru, have always neglected and mocked Ambedkar in all fields, including journalism and politics. I de-mand that the Congress party should first apologise for the disrespect it had shown to Ambedkar in the past,” alleged Majhi during a press conference held here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Ambedkar, who had proficiency in economics and industry-related subjects, was made the Law Minister under the Nehru-led first Congress government instead of giving him the ministry in which he had expertise. “When the issue of reservations arose, more emphasis was given to providing reservations to Muslims but no special provisions were made for the Scheduled Castes and tribals. The Congress party disrespected Ambedkar when he drew attention towards this unfair act by the party,” Majhi alleged. The Chief Minister said Ambedkar also resigned from his post over several issues.

Majhi noted that former prime minister Nehru, in his letter to B C Ray, had clearly said that Ambedkar’s resignation would not affect the Congress government. He alleged that the Congress had fielded can-didates against Ambedkar during the 1952 Lok Sabha polls and 1954 by-election. He said even Neh-ru campaigned against Ambedkar during both the elections.

Majhi also said that the Congress in 1970 honoured Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar, who had defeated B R Ambedkar in the elections, with Padma Bhushan. On the other hand, Majhi claimed, the BJP always held Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in highest regard.

He said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated a memorial constructed at Ambedkar’s birthplace in Madhya Pradesh. Majhi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugu-rated an Ambedkar centre in Delhi.

The Congress has launched a nationwide campaign against the alleged disrespectful comment made by Amit Shah on Ambedkar. The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Amit Shah and a public apology from him over the issue.