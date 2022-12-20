Major drug haul: 9 held in multiple operations by Delhi police

New Delhi: In a series of operations and after the manhunt of around 2,500 kms, the sleuths of Delhi Police's Crime Branch have busted two inter-state drug cartels and nabbed nine peddlers, said an official on Monday.

Police said that they have also recovered 550 gm of heroin and 106.8 kg cannabis from the possession of the accused.

In the first operation, the anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a series of meticulously planned operations across India, the police busted a syndicate supplying contraband ganja from Odisha to Delhi and its peripherals.

"Information regarding the supply of marijuana in Delhi-NCR was received by ANTF following which human surveillance and technical surveillance was mounted. A raid was conducted and four accused were nabbed," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Asif, Manish alias Golu, Noor Salam alias Azzu and Naseem Bano, who were arrested from Vikas Marg, near Noida Link Road. A total of 106.2 kg fine quality of marijuana was recovered from their possession.

"On interrogation, it emanated that they procured ganja from one Gopinath Pangi, a resident of Jeypore, Odisha and the same was destined to be delivered in Delhi-NCR to one Mohammad Pinku and Munni Khatun," said the Special CP.

"Acting on the information given by the accused, Pinku was arrested from Delhi. The source of contraband, Gopinath Pangi was arrested from Odisha and Munni Khatun was also arrested," said the official.

In another operation, after ANTF launched an operation focusing on the drug menace prevalent in the youngsters in west Delhi, one supplier and a receiver of the contraband along with 550 grams heroin were nabbed from the Tilak Nagar area.

The accused have been identified as Gulzaar Khan, a resident of village Behra in district Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Tushar, a resident of Matiyala, Delhi. Both accused persons have criminal antecedents in NDPS cases.

"The ANTF was receiving inputs regarding the supply of heroin in West Delhi from sources in Bareilly. A trap was laid near Tilak Nagar metro station and two men were apprehended," said the Special CP.

"During interrogation, Gulzaar divulged that he used to procure the consignment from Bareilly and supplied the same to one Tushar in Delhi. Gulzaar's entire family is indulging in drug trafficking. The father, mother, brother and accused himself had already been arrested under the NDPS Act cases. His father has been convicted and lodged in the Tihar Jail," said the official.

"The efforts are still continuing to uproot the further chain in Bareilly. With the bursting of both the Narco crime syndicate, the residential pockets of Matiyala, West Delhi, the trans Yamuna area of Delhi got the much needed relief," claimed the Special Commissioner of Police.