Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Major fire destroys Bajaj Allianz office
Patna: A major fire broke out at the Bajaj Allianz office near Hotel Prakash at Babunia Mor in Siwan city early Friday morning, causing extensive...
Patna: A major fire broke out at the Bajaj Allianz office near Hotel Prakash at Babunia Mor in Siwan city early Friday morning, causing extensive damage to property and valuables. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.
According to preliminary reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.
The blaze quickly engulfed the entire office, reducing documents, computers, furniture, and other assets to ashes within minutes.
Branch head Dharmendra Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident and said the office was closed at the time.
“We are in the process of calculating the total loss. The fire was first noticed by a passer-by who alerted us and the fire brigade. Authorities responded promptly and managed to control the flames before they spread further,” Mishra said.
“As the office was closed, no casualty was reported. We have informed the head office in Delhi and the zonal office in Patna about the fire mishap,” Mishra said.
The fire also caused panic at the adjoining Hotel Prakash, but timely action by the fire brigade averted a major disaster.
The area around Babunia Mor is densely populated with houses adjoining each other. The swift action of firefighters prevented the spread of flames to other buildings.
Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen billowing from the office early in the morning, prompting an immediate alert to local emergency services.