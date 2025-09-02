Man dies after being pushed by son during family quarrel

Thiruvananthapuram,: A 65-year-old man died in Kerala after his son allegedly pushed him to the ground during a late-night argument at their home, police said on Tuesday.

Ravindran, from Vanchikkuzhi in Kuttichal near here, collapsed after being shoved while trying to stop his son Nishad, 35, from quarrelling with his wife and mother.

He was a heart patient and was taken to hospital, where he died around midnight, police said. Police have taken Nishad into custody.

Officers said the incident appeared to have arisen from a family dispute.