  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Man dies after being pushed by son during family quarrel

Man dies after being pushed by son during family quarrel
x
Highlights

Thiruvananthapuram,: A 65-year-old man died in Kerala after his son allegedly pushed him to the ground during a late-night argument at their home,...

Thiruvananthapuram,: A 65-year-old man died in Kerala after his son allegedly pushed him to the ground during a late-night argument at their home, police said on Tuesday.

Ravindran, from Vanchikkuzhi in Kuttichal near here, collapsed after being shoved while trying to stop his son Nishad, 35, from quarrelling with his wife and mother.

He was a heart patient and was taken to hospital, where he died around midnight, police said. Police have taken Nishad into custody.

Officers said the incident appeared to have arisen from a family dispute.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick