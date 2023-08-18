Live
Just In
Man dies after speeding SUV hits another vehicle in Delhi
A man, who was installing a sign indicator notice board, died on Friday when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV in northeast Delhi, a police official said.
The deceased was identified as Sohan. According to the police, the Shastri Park police station received a PCR call at 1.48 a.m. regarding an accident on the GT Road near Yudhishthir Setu. A police team at the spot found that the speeding Mahindra Thar jeep had hit a parked mini truck from behind, pushing it onto the road divider.
“Sohan, a resident of Shalimar village and reportedly a PWD worker, was installing a sign indicator notice board on a pole on the road divider. He was crushed by the mini truck and died at the spot,” said a senior police official.
“The driver of the Thar was also injured. He has been taken to a hospital. Both the Mahindra Thar and mini truck were badly damaged and had to be towed away from the spot. The driver of the Thar has not been arrested yet."