  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Man dies after speeding SUV hits another vehicle in Delhi

Man dies after speeding SUV hits another vehicle in Delhi
x
Highlights

A man, who was installing a sign indicator notice board, died on Friday when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV in northeast Delhi, a police official said.

A man, who was installing a sign indicator notice board, died on Friday when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV in northeast Delhi, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Sohan. According to the police, the Shastri Park police station received a PCR call at 1.48 a.m. regarding an accident on the GT Road near Yudhishthir Setu. A police team at the spot found that the speeding Mahindra Thar jeep had hit a parked mini truck from behind, pushing it onto the road divider.

“Sohan, a resident of Shalimar village and reportedly a PWD worker, was installing a sign indicator notice board on a pole on the road divider. He was crushed by the mini truck and died at the spot,” said a senior police official.

“The driver of the Thar was also injured. He has been taken to a hospital. Both the Mahindra Thar and mini truck were badly damaged and had to be towed away from the spot. The driver of the Thar has not been arrested yet."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X