Man held for firing outside Mosque in Gurugram
Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for allegedly firing a single shot outside a mosque in an intoxication condition.
The accused was identified as 31-year-old Gaurav a resident of Devilal Colony in Gurugram.
Police said that a complaint was received on Tuesday that a man came in a black Mahindra Scorpio car created a ruckus and also fired a single shot outside the Mosque located in the colony.
Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Police Station Sector-9A, Gurugram.
During the probe a police team led by Inspector Rambir Singh, SHO of Sector-9A, Gurugram nabbed the suspect from the colony on Tuesday.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was roaming in his Scorpio car along with his companion and both of them were intoxicated condition during this, he fired a shot in the air outside the Mosque and fled the spot.
"The police team have recovered the Scorpio car used in the crime from the possession of the accused while search for the recovery of the alleged weapon is going, the SHO said.