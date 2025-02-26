Man held for rape, murder of woman

Angul: Pallahara police arrested Aju Naik (26) on the charge of rape and murder of a 35-year-old married woman belonging to Nandinipali village. The woman was allegedly raped and murdered at an under-construction Anganwadi centre of Nandinipali village.

The village is 5 km away from Pallahara town. The victim is mother of four children. Though the family is native of Nandinipali village, they normally stay at Haripur village where they graze cattle.

Last Thursday, the woman came to her native village to lift rice under ration card. When she came out of her house, she was raped by Aju, who was drunk, at the Anganwadi centre. When the woman threatened to reveal the matter to her husband, Aju became furious and repeatedly hit her head with a brick. He then allegedly strangled her to death.

The next day Aju fled to Deogarh and returned on Saturday. Police said Aju is a native of Pal-lahara town but has been staying in Nandinipali. He is a close friend of the victim’s husband.

IIC Pradeep Mohanta said police received information on body of a woman lying at the An-ganwadi centre on Friday evening, one day after the rape and murder. He said investigation was launched with the help of scientific team and dog squad.

“During investigation, it was found that Aju was last seen with the woman. We interrogated him and he has admitted to have committed the rape and murder.”