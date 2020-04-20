Man pedals 850 km for wedding, ends in quarantine centre

Ludhiana: When Sonu Kumar Chauhan set out homewards on his bicycle from Ludhiana in Punjab, it was to somehow reach in time for his wedding slated for April 15 in a UP district bordering Nepal.Cycling day and night for almost a week, the 24-year-old along with his three friends covered a distance of 850 km but landed in a quarantine centre in Balrampur, according to NDTV report.

"Had I reached home, about 150 km from here, there were chances that the wedding would have taken place without any fanfare but the authorities did not allow me to go home despite requests," Chauhan told PTI.However, he quickly adds that health is most important and the wedding can take place later.SP Balrampur, Devranjan Verma said that Chauhan and his friends were stopped when they were entering into the district and were sent to a quarantine centre.If their reports come out negative in 14 days time, they will be allowed to go, the SP added.