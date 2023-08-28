Mandaviya lauds AIIMS doctors for saving toddler mid-air

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded a team of doctors from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who saved the life of a two-year-old girl on board a flight.

The Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the child.

"Kudos to the team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi for their heroic life-saving efforts on a flight and for saving a precious life. Your inspiring act has shown why doctors are called second to God on earth," Mandaviya wrote on X (formerly twitter).

The minister added, "Praying for the good health and quick recovery of the kid."

The doctors saved the life of the two-year-old girl on board a flight on Sunday evening.

According to AIIMS, a two-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair was unconscious and cyanosed on board the Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday evening.

Following a distress call, five doctors from AIIMS who were on board immediately examined the child, the AIIMS said on Monday.

"The child's pulse was absent and she was not breathing. On air immediate CPR was started and with limited resources. Due to the active management by the team, IV cannula was successfully placed, oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated on board and the baby was for brought to ROSC (return of spontaneous circulation)," the AIIMS said.

It added, "But the process was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED (automated external defibrillator) was used. For 45 minutes, the baby was resuscitated and the flight was routed to Nagpur."

On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in stable hemodynamic condition to the pediatrician, AIIMS said.