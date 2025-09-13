Mandi Bharari area to be developed as tourist hub

Bilaspur: The Mandi Bharari area of Bilaspur district will be developed into a modern tourist centre, complete with new wayside amenities to provide better facilities to visitors, a senior official said on Friday.

During the visit to the area, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said a new bus stand and a large tourist complex will be set up to enhance connectivity.

“Modern restaurants and all necessary facilities for tourists will be made available in this complex,” he said.

The DC said attractive ghats, selfie points and entertainment places will be created along the banks of the Govind Sagar Lake.

“A glass bridge and ropeway project will also be constructed here, which will give a special identity to the tourism of Bilaspur. It will become a centre of attraction for tourists,” he said.

He further said shops will be developed for the people associated with local self-help groups in this tourism complex, so that they can earn their livelihood and avail employment opportunities.

“This initiative will not only strengthen the local economy but will also help in making women and youth self-reliant,” the official said, adding that work on these projects will begin soon.

“These schemes will promote tourism activities not only in Mandi Bharari but in the entire Bilaspur district. Along with this, locals, including the youth, will get employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.