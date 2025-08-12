Live
Manipur: 5 policemen suspended for 'grave misconduct', 'dereliction of duty'
Imphal: Manipur Police have suspended five of its personnel, including an inspector, for "grave misconduct" and "dereliction of duty", an official statement said.
An order issued by Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said that Inspector Ningthoujam Devdas Singh, officer-in-charge of CDO Imphal East, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect "over allegations of grave misconduct".
During the suspension period, Inspector Devdas Singh's headquarters will be at the superintendent of police's office in Imphal East district, and he is barred from leaving without prior permission from the competent authority and will receive subsistence allowances as per service rules, it said.
Four other personnel -- Sub Inspector B Debson Singh and Constable Tarique Aziz of the Imphal East commando unit, Head Constable Md Rakib of Thoubal commando unit, and Jemadar Md Amin Shah of the 7th Battalion of Manipur Rifles at Khabeisoi (Imphal East) -- were also suspended.
Separate suspension orders were issued against each of the accused personnel.
Manipur Police said that the personnel were removed from active duty for "conduct unbecoming of a police officer", "grave misconduct", and "dereliction of duty".
Officials privy with the matter said that the suspension was linked to bribery related to release of drug peddlers after being caught with narcotics.
Sub Inspector Debson Singh was earlier arrested in 2013 for transporting drugs worth over Rs 3 crore to Moreh in Tengnoupal district.