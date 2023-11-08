Manipur violence: Transnational conspiracy case accused withdraws bail plea from Delhi court

New Delhi: Accused in a transnational conspiracy related to the violence in Manipur, Moirangthem Anand Singh withdrew his bail application from a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the bail plea of Singh, arguing that the accused had connections with proscribed organisations, was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition, and had links to leaders of terror outfits based in Myanmar.

Singh was brought to Delhi after his arrest, and he is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA had informed Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta of Patiala House Courts that Singh was part of a transnational conspiracy planned by the leadership of terror groups operating in the northeastern states.

This conspiracy was aimed at exploiting the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur to wage war against the Indian government and carry out terror attacks, thereby exacerbating the existing situation in the northeastern state.

The NIA contended that releasing the accused on bail would pose a threat to the ongoing investigation and that, given his history, there was high probability of him engaging in similar activities that could worsen the current security situation in Manipur.